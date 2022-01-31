WV State Police Cold Case unit brings hope to families searching for answers

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Cold case, it’s a term we hear often when an investigation into a missing person or death leads to nowhere.

59News sat down with Lt. Tim Bledsoe, the lead investigator with the West Virginia State Police Cold Case Unit, wanting to learn more about how they pursue years old investigations where the trail has gone cold. When it comes to an active investigation turning into a cold case, he said it is all a matter of leads and how much new information comes into the department.

“To say every case comes to a point where it becomes a cold case,” said Bledsoe. “There’s no clear line in the sand.”

Bledsoe, a member of the State Police for nearly thirty years, was drawn to crime scene investigations soon after he found his passion in solving cold cases. He said the largest factor that leads to closing a case is knowing what physical evidence still remains and new technology allowing investigators to search further into old cases.

“Technology has advanced so far and now it’s almost every day a new capability with science in ways to test and examine evidence,” he added.

The biggest development in his career, DNA testing, which he said helped him resolve multiple cases from the ’80s and ’90s. He says the best part of his job is getting families answers after searching for them for so long.

“The real question should be asked of the family. How do they feel?” Bledsoe told us. “Because at the end of the day that’s who we’re working for. I’m not working for me. To be able to see an expression on a family’s face who have lost someone to a violent crime, I can’t imagine how they feel.”

A list of cold cases is available at any state police detachment. Anyone with tips regarding a cold case can contact their local state police detachment.