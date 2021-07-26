WV state treasurer’s office raises nearly $140K in unclaimed firearms auction

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) – The West Virginia state treasurer’s office says it has raised nearly $140,000 for law enforcement agencies through its unclaimed property firearms auction.

Treasurer Riley Moore’s office says this year’s event had record inventory of more than 500 firearms lots because the pandemic prevented the treasurer’s office from hosting an auction last year. Thursday’s auction attracted more than 60 federally licensed firearms dealers.

Bidders must be a valid, licensed federal firearms dealer. The event isn’t open to the general public.

