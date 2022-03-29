CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — On March 28, 2022, Governor Justice signed Senate Bill 531 which relates to increasing annual salaries of certain state employees across West Virginia.

Among the state employees benefiting from the bill is the West Virginia Troopers Association. West Virginia State Troopers will now see a $10,000 annual pay increase from their previous salary. The West Virginia Troopers Association wanted to thank all Senators and Delegates who passed the bill, according to their Facebook.

A full disclosure and breakdown of the new pay increase for all affected state employees can be found on the WV Legislature website.