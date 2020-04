WV Supreme Court offers way to give feedback in abuse cases

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — The West Virginia Supreme Court now has a dedicated phone number and email address for anyone who has feedback about a guardian ad litem working on a child abuse and neglect case.

The court said in a news release that the court’s Division of Children and Juvenile Services will log the information. The director will review it and address problems, make referrals or pass along information as needed. The division’s Court Improvement Program has also launched a virtual training series for guardians ad litem and circuit judges.

The phone number is (681) 587-9912. The email address is wvgal.cancourtswv.gov.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)