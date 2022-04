CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration (WVABCA) wanted to remind all West Virginians of legal drinking age that they will be unable to buy liquor at retail stores on Easter Sunday.

According to the WVABCA, on-premises licensees will not be impacted. This means restaurants and bars will still be able to serve your favorite spirits.

In a press release, WVABCA Commissioner Fred Wooten wished everyone a safe and Happy Easter.