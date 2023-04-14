Quilt racks aren’t just for quilts. They can be used to store blankets, towels, scarves and other linens stylishly and conveniently.

GHENT, WV (WVNS)– The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History is now currently accepting entries for the 2023 West Virginia Quilts and Wall Hangings Juried Exhibition.

According to the WVDACH, this year marks the 42 annual exhibition for this event, which will open Friday, May 26. The deadline to turn in your quilts or wall hangings will be Monday, May 1 at 4 p.m.

The quilts and wall hangings can be homemade, or machine made, and all WV residents are open to turn in submissions. However, homemade submissions will be given special consideration. Those who want to submit something can submit one quilt and one wall hanging, and there is a $20 nonrefundable fee per entry. Previously shown wall hangings and quilts in a WVDACH exhibit are not eligible.

There will be a quilting workshop on Friday, May 5 by Juror Karen Kendo called “Prefect Endings Binding Workshop.” This will help teach ways to apply binding with crisp mitered corners, even and full edges, and smooth final joins. Spaces are limited so an RSVP is required.

Information on the 2023 Quilts and Wall Hangings Juried Exhibition can be found at wvculture.org.

For more information on the exhibit and the workshop, contact Keeney at (304) 558-0220 or Rachel.m.keeney@wv.gov.