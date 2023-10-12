CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) released its 2023 Efficiency Indicators Wednesday, and more than half of the school districts in the state did not meet all standards.

There are 11 indicators, and a county must have all of them to pass. As a state, a release from the WVDE said that attendance and math achievement were areas that need the most improvement.

Upshur County Schools, which was put under state control in June, and Logan County Schools, which was put under state control last October, were both automatically issued non-approval status.

The following schools also failed to meet all 11 indicators:

County/School districtEfficiency Indicators Needing Improvement
Barbour County SchoolsFinance
Berkeley County SchoolsSpecial Education
Boone County SchoolsFederal programs, special education
Braxton County SchoolsCounty board of education member effectiveness
Brooke County SchoolsSpecial Education
Clay County SchoolsCareer and technical education
Greenbrier County SchoolsSpecial Education
Hampshire County SchoolsSpecial Education
Hancock County SchoolsFederal programs, finance
Harrison County SchoolsFinance
Jefferson County SchoolsCareer and technical education, special education
Kanawha County SchoolsSpecial Education
Lewis County SchoolsFinance
Lincoln County SchoolsSpecial Education
Logan County SchoolsCareer and technical education
Marion County SchoolsCareer and technical education, federal programs
Mason County SchoolsFinance, special education
McDowell County SchoolsCareer and technical education, finance
Mercer County SchoolsTransportation
Monongalia County SchoolsSpecial education
Morgan County SchoolsCareer and technical education, special education
Preston County SchoolsCareer and technical education
Summers County SchoolsSpecial education
Tyler County SchoolsSpecial education
Upshur County SchoolsChild nutrition, federal programs, personnel
Wetzel County SchoolsSpecial education
Wirt County SchoolsCareer and technical education, federal program
Wood County SchoolsCareer and technical education, special education
Wyoming County SchoolsCareer and technical education
The full list of all school districts along with additional data are available here

According to the WVDE, only six of the schools that did not meet all the standards were considered as “needing substantial support.”