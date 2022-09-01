CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection has begun taking submissions for it’s 20th Annual 2023 Adopt-A-Highway “Roadsides in Bloom” calendar contest.

The rules are as follows:

Photos must be taken in West Virginia.

The photo must contain flowers growing along the road and the road must be visible in the frame.

Photo entries must be submitted in landscape orientation and dimensions capable of an 8″x10″ print in high resolution. Print quality demands the photos have a resolution of 300 pixels per inch (ppi) or better. Low resolution images may be inadequate and not considered.

Name, address, phone number, e-mail address, a short description of the most prominent flower depicted, and location and county where the photo was taken must be included with each photo entry.

Photos become the property of the state and will not be returned.

The deadline for this contest is Thursday, September 15, 2022. All Entries are required to be in electronic format and can be submitted online here or emailed to dep.aah@wv.gov as attachments.

Entries can also be submitted using a CD or USB Drive and should be mailed to:

WVDEP REAP

Adopt-A-Highway Program

601 57th Street S.E.

Charleston, WV 25304

(Mark envelope “RIB Calendar Contest”)

Only 3 entries can be submitted per person and no more than one entry per person will be selected.

For more information and news on the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection, visit their website at https://dep.wv.gov.