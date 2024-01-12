CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced the WV Department of Natural Resources will sponsor the 36th annual West Virginia Hunting and Fishing Show.

The 36th annual West Virginia Hunting and Fishing Show will take place at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center on Jan 19th through 21st. The WVDNR will be taking orders for the new physical hunting and fishing license cards. The show will start with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting by WV Gov. Jim Justice.

“As a lifelong hunter and angler, I am very excited to announce the return of this event where hunters and anglers from all walks of life can come together and enjoy the things that so many of us know and love. I want to encourage everyone to come out and take part in this event and all the fantastic activities and announcements planned for this weekend.” WV Gov. Jim Justice.

The three-day event has plenty of activities for families including a whitetail hall of fame, charity auction, youth outdoor challenge, outdoor apparel fashion show and a kid’s coloring contest with random drawings for a Cabela’s gift card. Tickets for adults 13 and up are $12, and kids 12 and under get in for free.

In additional to some good family fun, the WVDNR will take orders for their newly released collectible license cards available for hunters, trappers and anglers giving them option to carry a physical license. Physical license cards are available as an optional upgrade for $8 per card. All proceeds will go to support WV conservation awareness campaigns.

For more information on hunting and fishing licenses, visit WVDNR’s website. To purchase tickets for the West Virginia Hunting and Fishing Show, visit Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center’s website.