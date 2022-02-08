WVDOH accepts bids for six projects statewide

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – One of the West Virginia DOH’s six projects is coming straight to Mercer County, with pedestrian curb ramps being installed across Princeton.

Among the six projects is a project to clean and paint nine interstate bridges and six interstate ramps through downtown Charleston. Another project to replace an aging bridge in Boone County is also included in the bid letting. The replacement project will be paid for with funding from Gov. Jim Justice’s $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity highway construction and maintenance program.

WVDOH is currently reviewing all six of the bids and is hoping to award contracts for each of them soon.

The February 8 proposal included the following projects:

Cleaning and painting overpass bridges on I-64 near Milton (Cabell County)

Cleaning and painting the Gormania Bridge (Grant County)

Construction of pedestrian-suitable curb ramps in Princeton (Mercer County)

Pond Fork Bridge replacement (Boone County) (Roads to Prosperity)

Sign replacements (Doddridge, Harrison, Preston, and Taylor counties)

Cleaning and painting bridges and ramps east and south of the Carter Bridge (Kanawha County)

Several factors are considered before awarding a bid for a project, including whether a bid falls above or below the WVDOH Engineer’s Estimate and by what percentage. In cases where a bid is above the Engineer’s Estimate, WVDOH must consider the project need, repercussions of not awarding the project, additional funding sources, and whether or not sufficient reasons exist for the differences in estimates.

Most projects are reviewed, analyzed, and awarded within a week of the bid letting, but the process can take longer.