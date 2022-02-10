WVDOH sponsors free STEAM bridge design contest for middle and high school students

CHARLESTON, W.V. (WVNS) – The 2022 West Virginia Bridge Design & Build Contest is underway! All West Virginia students grades 6 through 12 are encouraged to submit bridge designs for a chance to win cash prizes, which includes a Grand Prize of $500.

The contest is sponsored by the West Virginia Division of Highways, Bridgewalk, and the West Virginia Department of Education. The purpose of the contest is to pit middle school and high school students against one another in building the best bridge using a standardized software. The qualifications for the best bridge include being the safest, the best engineered, and the cheapest. These are exactly the type of measurements the DOH works with every day.

The contest has been designed to encourage STEAM education and inspire tomorrow’s engineers today for the past 21 years. The WVDOH co-sponsors the annual contest to support education, and hopes that participation will inspire middle school and high school students to pursue a career in engineering, like Garrett Ferguson, a previous winner of the contest.

“Anyone who is interested in science, engineering or anything like that should take the opportunity to learn about bridge design and engineering. There are a lot of things you wouldn’t get to learn in normal school.” Garrett Ferguson, Frankfort High School Student, previous winner of the contest.

Participation in the contest is entirely free and open to students in any type of school including public school, private school, or those who are home-schooled. Everything a student needs to compete, including a free download of bridge design software and a tutorial by Secretary of Transportation Jimmy Wriston, P.E., is available at the Bridge Design & Build Contest website, here. Students have until Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022 to register and submit their bridge designs.

Any student who makes it to the finals receives $100. First place winners will take home $500, with $400 for second, and $300 for third. Every student who participates in the contest will still win something, getting a free BridgeWalk tour for themselves and their families.

Contest finals will be held Saturday, March 26, 2022. Finalists will be notified no later than March 4, 2022.