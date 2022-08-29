CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Transportation is now actively hiring Human Resources personnel, and there may be something that might be the right fit for you.

The Human Resources Division is scheduled to hosting a hiring event on Thursday, September 8, 2022, from 9:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M. at 1340 Smith Street, Charleston, WV 25301. People who decide to apply can be interviewed on the spot, which can lead to successful candidates being hired almost immediately.

“We have positions in all of our HR departments. We’re looking for recruiters, and trainers, and administrative staff for Workers Comp. We’re also looking for a wellness coordinator,” said Natasha White, the West Virginia Department of Transportation’s Human Resources Director.

Governor Jim Justice’s $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity Highway Maintenance and Construction Program helped bring the immediate need for thousands of transportation workers, engineers, equipment operators, bridge inspectors, administrators, and others who would be needed and on call to bring the Governor’s vision to life.

In 2021, the Department of Transportation hired 638 new employees. Since January 2022, 721 have been hired. You can also check the West Virginia Department of Transportation website frequently to find your perfect job.

West Virginia Department of Transportation jobs offer competitive wages, great benefits, a supportive work environment, and excellent chances for advancement.

If interested in applying, you can apply online at the WVDOT Careers page. Interviews will be conducted at the hiring event.

Staff will also be on hand to assist any time with the application process.

For additional information, call 304-558-3111. You can also check out available jobs from the West Virginia Department of Transportation by clicking here.