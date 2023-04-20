CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — To remember the 58 West Virginia Division of Highways workers who tragically lost their lives doing their duty, the WVDOH hosted a candlelight vigil.

On Wednesday, April 19, 2023, the WVDOH hosted a candlelight vigil to honor the 58 workers who have lost their lives in the course of their daily work. The Worker Memorial, unveiled in 2017 at the Interstate 77 Welcome Center in Williamstown, bears the names of men and women who lost their lives on the job. WVDOH reached back to its beginnings to compile the names, with the hopes that doing so would help prevent other lives from being lost.

“We’re committed to safe work zones. Today, we’re not going to worry about compliance, and meeting minimum standards. Today we’re going to be committed. We’re committed to zero fatalities in our work zones.” Secretary of Transportation, Jimmy Wriston, P.E

The memorials bear the names of these 58 workers:

Susan Custer

Ellis Ogden

Robert Lilly

Oscar Maynard

Millard Mcatte

Luke Simpicio

Timothy Cox

John Murphy

Arthur Coulter

Roy Vanscoy

Robert Kanode

Victor Abbington

Chester DeLong

Robert Pritt

Dennis Neely Jr.

Robert Fleece Jr.

Paul B. Kyle

Frederick Sponaugle

John Poland

Glen Shrewsbury

John Townsend

James Galloway Jr.

Francis Doran

Joseph Chetork

Edwin Logston

David Earliwine

Eli Blankenship Jr.

Wetzel L. Bias

Terry L. Webb William D. Cook

Steven L. Oldaker

Jack Sharps

Roger E. Skinner

Stephen M. Cigar

Rickie H. Sanders

John A. Moat

Randall W. Bland

Glenn F. Lough

Charles E. Himelrick Jr.

Ralph W. Swisher

Fernard J. Reto

Richard Johnson

Jack A. Williams

Forrest A. Raynes

Okie Riser

Timothy E. Booth

Okey Dean

Edward Arnold

James H. Watts

Harold Sherr

Johnny L. Wilson

Stephen A. Herold

Nelson E. Ingram

Benjamin Harris

Eugene Sullivan

John D. Greenwide

Morris Hansford

In 2022, there were 800 crashes in West Virginia work zones, killing eight people and injuring 276. Fatalities in work zones include both workers and motorists. Crashes can be avoided when drivers obey posted speed limits and let distractions wait.