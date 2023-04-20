CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — To remember the 58 West Virginia Division of Highways workers who tragically lost their lives doing their duty, the WVDOH hosted a candlelight vigil.
On Wednesday, April 19, 2023, the WVDOH hosted a candlelight vigil to honor the 58 workers who have lost their lives in the course of their daily work. The Worker Memorial, unveiled in 2017 at the Interstate 77 Welcome Center in Williamstown, bears the names of men and women who lost their lives on the job. WVDOH reached back to its beginnings to compile the names, with the hopes that doing so would help prevent other lives from being lost.
“We’re committed to safe work zones. Today, we’re not going to worry about compliance, and meeting minimum standards. Today we’re going to be committed. We’re committed to zero fatalities in our work zones.”Secretary of Transportation, Jimmy Wriston, P.E
The memorials bear the names of these 58 workers:
- Susan Custer
- Ellis Ogden
- Robert Lilly
- Oscar Maynard
- Millard Mcatte
- Luke Simpicio
- Timothy Cox
- John Murphy
- Arthur Coulter
- Roy Vanscoy
- Robert Kanode
- Victor Abbington
- Chester DeLong
- Robert Pritt
- Dennis Neely Jr.
- Robert Fleece Jr.
- Paul B. Kyle
- Frederick Sponaugle
- John Poland
- Glen Shrewsbury
- John Townsend
- James Galloway Jr.
- Francis Doran
- Joseph Chetork
- Edwin Logston
- David Earliwine
- Eli Blankenship Jr.
- Wetzel L. Bias
- Terry L. Webb
- William D. Cook
- Steven L. Oldaker
- Jack Sharps
- Roger E. Skinner
- Stephen M. Cigar
- Rickie H. Sanders
- John A. Moat
- Randall W. Bland
- Glenn F. Lough
- Charles E. Himelrick Jr.
- Ralph W. Swisher
- Fernard J. Reto
- Richard Johnson
- Jack A. Williams
- Forrest A. Raynes
- Okie Riser
- Timothy E. Booth
- Okey Dean
- Edward Arnold
- James H. Watts
- Harold Sherr
- Johnny L. Wilson
- Stephen A. Herold
- Nelson E. Ingram
- Benjamin Harris
- Eugene Sullivan
- John D. Greenwide
- Morris Hansford
In 2022, there were 800 crashes in West Virginia work zones, killing eight people and injuring 276. Fatalities in work zones include both workers and motorists. Crashes can be avoided when drivers obey posted speed limits and let distractions wait.