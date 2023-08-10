SUTTON, WV (WVNS) — A Mountain State festival celebrating pop culture’s favorite cryptid will now be one day longer!

West Virginia’s Bigfoot Festival will officially now be a three-day event.

Starting next year the festival will be a three-day event for the first time, lasting from June 27-29, 2024. There are plans to host their largest event ever with more vendors, new activities, and plenty more fun for the whole family.

So, make sure to come out of hiding and prepare to celebrate one of the most well-known cryptids at the now three-day long Bigfoot Festival.

More information can be found on the West Virginia Bigfoot Museum, and West Virginia Bigfoot Festival’s Facebook pages.