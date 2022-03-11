CHARLESTOWN, W.V. (WVNS) – Corporal Timothy S. Perry of the West Virginia State Police attended the wedding of a woman whose life he saved.

According to a Facebook post from the WVSP, in 2017-2018 Corporal Timothy S. Perry was on patrol in the Harper’s Ferry area. During this time is when he encountered a car driving in the opposite direction before swerving into his lane. Corporal Perry pulled the car over and immediately noticed the driver was not acting normal.

When Corporal Perry looked in the back of the car, he saw a young woman hidden under a jacket. State Police said it was 80 degrees at the time of the traffic stop, which is why Corporal Perry found the jacket strange. Perry asked the woman in the back of the car why she was in the back seat under a jacket. He then asked the driver what was going on. According to troopers, the driver didn’t know her name but said she was his niece. Corporal Perry had the young woman exit the car in order to get more information from her.

After giving Corporal Perry her name, he checked her in the system and found she was entered into National Crime Information Center as missing.

According to State Police, the driver of the car had seen her walking and picked her up earlier that same day. As Corporal Perry was pulling the car over, the driver reportedly forced her to get in the backseat in an attempt to hide her identity. The driver was arrested, charged and convicted on felony charges for the crimes.

The Facebook post said the victim wanted to be reunited with Corporal Perry for her wedding. She wanted him at her wedding because she said he saved her life that day.

Fortunately, Corporal Perry was able to stop by and visit with her at her wedding. The West Virginia State Police recognized these heroic actions, and celebrated Corporal Perry’s conduct in a Facebook post earlier today, March 11, 2022.