CHARLESTON, W.V. (WVNS) – The West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission (WVSSAC)

and the Chick-fil-A owner-operators of West Virginia announced a partnership that will promote high school athletics throughout West Virginia.

The WVSSAC is the main governing body of high school sports and marching bands in West Virginia. The partnership between these two organizations could spell a lot of benefits for all high school sports across the state. WVSSAC Executive Director Bernie Dolan has high hopes for what this partnership could accomplish.

“We are excited to announce our partnership with Chick-fil-A for the benefit of West Virginia’s high school student-athletes. Chick-fil-A has exhibited its strong commitment to our communities, our schools and our student-athletes. WVSSAC Executive Director Bernie Dolan

In addition to the partnership, Chick-fil-A will be the presenting sponsor of the WVSSAC State High School Girls and Boys Basketball Championships beginning March 8, 2022, at the Charleston Coliseum. Chick-fil-A will also serve as a sponsor of the WVSSAC State High School Girls and Boys Cross Country Championships in Ona, WV.

“Chick-fil-A stores across the state have always supported their local high schools and youth sports program. We are excited to now serve as the presenting sponsor of the state’s premier sporting events.” Richard Jarrell, Chick-fil-A owner operator in Beckley

Chick-fil-A and the WVSSAC will also collaborate to develop a leadership training program for both student-athletes and coaches.

“Chick-fil-A has a leadership training program that is second to none. The Chick-fil-A corporate office is generously lending its expertise to develop a program specifically for West Virginia students and coaches.” George Angelos, Chick-fil-A’s owner operator in Vienna/Parkersburg

The Chick-fil-A stores which will be participating in the high school sports partnership include the stores located in Barboursville, Beckley, Bluefield, Bridgeport, Charleston, Clarksburg, Martinsburg, Morgantown, Princeton, Ranson, Tridelphia/Wheeling, and Vienna/Parkersburg.