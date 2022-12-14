BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The WVSSAC payed tribute earlier today to Pat Fragile, WVSSAC State Basketball Rules Clinician.

Sadly, Pat passed away at his home on December 2, 2022.

Pat worked for over twenty-five years as a sports official in and around Southern West Virginia. He officiated football, basketball, and baseball games. For many years, he officiated baseball games with his son Matthew including numerous State Championship games. His grandchildren in West Virginia loved watching him call balls and strikes at many high school baseball games before he retired from officiating in 2013. During his time as an official Pat was recognized as the State Baseball Official of the Year and the State Basketball Official of the Year. Pat recently completed his yearly tour of the state working and meeting with coaches and officials in preparation for the 2022-2023 basketball season. Pat Fragile

In 2003, he was inducted into the National Federation of State High School Association’s Hall of Fame for his lifelong contributions as a baseball, basketball, and football official. Pat was a member of the Woodrow Wilson High School Basketball and Baseball Hall of Fames.

“Pat was a remarkable man, and a positive role model and earned an enduring legacy through his wonderful heart and faith. Pat had many accomplishments in his life, his greatest joys were his sons and grandchildren. Pat’s expertise and guidance at the upcoming basketball tournaments will be missed and his absence will certainly be felt.” West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission (WVSSAC)

The WVSSAC staff extended their deepest sympathies and condolences and asked the public please keep Pat’s children, grandchildren, and family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.