OAK HILL, WV (WVNS)– The Summitt Bechtel Reserve and WVU are teaming up for a hiring event.



This is for their Science and Adventure School held at the Summitt. The event is on August 3 at the JW Hazleton Welcome Center in Oak Hill.

“This is a great opportunity for those just getting out of college that have ecology backgrounds, education backgrounds,” said Braxton Rhodes, Associate Director of outdoor activities at the Summitt. “They’re going to be able to work with kids from 6th grade to 8th grade as well as their teachers and create that networking. So if you’re just getting out of college and looking for an opportunity for outdoor education this is the perfect place to start”



The event is from 2-7 p.m. Interviews and hiring will take place on-site.