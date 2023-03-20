WVU baseball coach Randy Mazey walks back to the dugout after exchanging lineup cards at PNC Park in 2022. (Photo: Sam Coniglio/Gold and Blue Nation)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — They’re one of the hottest teams in college baseball this month, and now, they’re nationally ranked.

WVU baseball checks in at No. 24 in the latest national poll from D1Baseball.com.

The Mountaineers (15-4) are coming off a 5-0 week and have won nine games in a row. Only one other team in the poll, No. 5 Arkansas, produced a similar record last week.

West Virginia earned all five of its victories last week on the road. The Old Gold and Blue thumped Appalachian State on Tuesday and Wednesday, hanging 18 runs per game on the Mountaineers from North Carolina. They then swept UNC Greensboro, plating a season-high 28 runs Saturday in the first game of a doubleheader.

Eye-popping run production has been a theme during this nine-game winning streak. West Virginia has plated 169 total runs this season, good for roughly 8.9 runs per game. Only three Big 12 teams — Texas Tech, Kansas State and Oklahoma State — have scored more on the year so far.

WVU will play its next six nonconference games at home before beginning conference play March 31 at K-State. Next up, the Mountaineers will entertain Hofstra Tuesday and Wednesday at Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark.

Tuesday’s tilt is set for a 6:30 p.m. first pitch, while Wednesday’s contest will begin at 3 p.m. Fans can watch both games on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.