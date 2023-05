WVU head coach Neal Brown during a stop in the action against TCU. (Photo: Nick Farrell/Gold and Blue Nation)

Under the lights: WVU vs. PSU night kickoff to be televised on NBC

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia’s football season opener at Penn State, on Saturday, Sept. 2, will be televised on NBC at 7:30 p.m., ET.



The announcement is in conjunction with the Big Ten Conference’s launch of its new weekly Saturday night games.

Season tickets are now on sale for West Virginia’s six-game home schedule and can be purchased online at WVUGAME.com or by calling 1-800-WVU GAME.