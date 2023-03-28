MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University golf team wrapped up play at The Hootie at Bulls Bay Intercollegiate in Awendaw, South Carolina, on Tuesday.

The Mountaineers were paced by freshman Westy McCabe, who was 3-under-par with rounds of 68-71-74=213. Junior Will Stakel shot Even par, finishing with rounds of 77-69-70=216. Junior Oli Ménard finished 1-over-par with rounds of 73-66-78=217, while junior Jackson Davenport finished 2-over-par with rounds of 72-73-73=218. Sophomore Max Green posted rounds of 72 on Monday and 75 on Tuesday after not competing in Sunday’s first round.

As a team, the Mountaineers shot rounds of 290-278-292=860 (-4) and finished in 14th place.

At the Butler Spring Invitational in Indianapolis, sophomore Todd Duncan finished fifth at 3-under-par with rounds of 69-68-70=207. Fifth-year senior Kurtis Grant and senior Trent Tipton tied for 11th place at 1-over-par. Grant shot 71-70-70=211, while Tipton had rounds of 69-71-71=211.

West Virginia will return to action on Monday, April 17, hosting the two-day Mountaineer Invitational at Pete Dye Golf Club in Bridgeport, West Virginia.