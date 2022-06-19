MORGANTOWN, WV (WVNS) – In just a few months, WVU will be opening their brand new children’s hospital, a project that has been years in the making.

When it opens in September, WVU Medicine Children’s will be home to the largest and most experienced group of pediatric care physicians in the entire state.

WVU Medicine Children’s will be a nine-floor, 150 bed hospital, catering specifically to the needs of children, families and expecting parents.

Chief Operating Officer Amy Bush says the hospital is also designed to be the best possible workspace for healthcare workers.

“It’s a hospital that’s built and designed for the kids, for their families, but also for the healthcare team. So we can provide the most healing environment for people to provide care and receive care,” Bush told 59News.

The hospital will be located in Morgantown near the WVU campus.

No official date has been selected yet for the grand opening, but Bush confirmed the hospital will be open to the public by this September.