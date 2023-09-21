BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – West Virginia University’s Nursing Program was ranked as one of the top 100 undergraduate nursing programs in the United States.

The U.S News and World Report released a ranking report that named the university as ‘innovative and positive’.

Established in 1980, the WVU School of Nursing offers undergrad and graduate programs to meet the ever-changing healthcare criteria. The campuses awarded in the ranking include Beckley, Bridgeport, Charleston, Keyser and Morgantown.

“We have a very strong community connection, across the state. One we are continuing to expand. We have students across the state across communities, on community projects. Working on community projects for the state and in the state of West Virginia,” said WVU School of Nursing Dean, Tara Hulsey.

The baccalaureate degree program in nursing at West Virginia University is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education. The nursing program is also accredited by the West Virginia Board of Examiners for Registered Professional Nurses.