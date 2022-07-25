MORGANTOWN, WV (WVNS) — The President of West Virginia University (WVU), Gordon Gee, is continuing his Summer Tour of West Virginia.

When Gee stopped at Bluefield last week, he was joined by Brad Smith, the former CEO of Intuit and now President of Marshall University. Smith said it’s always great to come back to Bluefield.

Gee said that the tour is aimed at keeping the younger generations in West Virginia directed towards higher education, saying it’s important to do so.

“Because they are our future. If we don’t have young people, we don’t have a future. And so we got to have great education, make sure we got to have great healthcare and create jobs for young people to stay here. If we do those three things, we’re going to be very resilient in our future,” West Virginia University President Gordon Gee

The Summer Tour of the state is continuing throughout the rest of the month, hitting Greenbrier, Pocahontas, Monroe, and Kanawha counties. West Virginia University President Gordon Gee, Jorge Atiles, dean of Extension and Engagement and director of WVU Extension, and Danny Twilley, assistant vice president of economic, community and asset development for the Brad and Alys Smith Outdoor Economic Development Collaborative, will be touring the state to spread WVU’s community to local areas.

They will visit Greenbrier County to meet with members of the Ascend WV cohort; stop in Pocahontas County to engage with Energy Express, learn about the Mon Forest Towns program, meet local entrepreneurs and tour the community garden in Marlinton; meet community leaders, 4-H and FFA youth, WVU Extension faculty and staff for lunch in Union, Monroe County; and deliver keynote remarks to the Charleston Rotary Club in Kanawha County.

All of these stops will be made as a part of his annual summer tour from July 26 to August 1, 2022. The full schedule can be seen below:

Tuesday, July 26

* Noon at Hill & Holler Pizza, 970 N. Jefferson Street, Lewisburg

Wednesday, July 27

* 10 a.m. at Marlinton Elementary, 926A 5th Ave., Marlinton

* 11 a.m. at Greenbrier Bikes, 212 9th Street, Marlinton

Thursday, July 28

* Noon at the Moco Diner, 375 Main Street, Union

Monday, Aug. 1

* Noon at the Charleston, Coliseum & Convention Center