WVU receiving NSF funding to study rainforest

MORGANTOWN, WV (AP) – The National Science Foundation has awarded more than $150,000 for ecology research at West Virginia University to study the interaction of trees and soil water in the Amazon rainforest.

The $152,649 in funding was announced last week by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin. Manchin’s office says the project is also expected to create a science outreach program connecting West Virginia students to data and scientists in the Amazon rainforest.

