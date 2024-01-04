MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia University Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute (RNI) in Morgantown may have found a way to overcome a major barrier in the treatment of Alzheimer’s.

According to a press release from WVU Medicine, treating Alzheimer’s is particularly difficult because the blood-brain barrier (BBB), a protective barrier between blood vessels and the brain that blocks harmful substances, can block treatments.

“More than 98 percent of drugs do not readily cross the BBB, thus requiring systemic treatments with higher doses and more frequent therapies,” the release said.

A first human study by the RNI shows that focused ultrasound (FUS) can temporarily open the BBB so that treatments—in this case, anti-amyloid-beta antibodies—can be targeted to certain parts of the brain.

In the proof-of-concept study, three patients with mild Alzheimer’s were treated once a month for six months using infusions of aducanumab antibody, immediately followed by FUS-mediated BBB opening in regions with high amyloid-beta plaques.

FUS MRI machine at the WVU Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute in Morgantown (Courtesy: WVU Medicine)

The release said that the “results demonstrated the safety of this approach and increased reduction of amyloid-beta plaques measured by PET scans.”

Ali Rezai, lead author of the study and executive chair of the RNI, said that the treatment with the FUS-mediated BBB opening reduced plaques by 32% more on average.

The procedure used in the study is outpatient and non-invasive and shows “great promise for improving drug delivery to the brain,” Rezai said.

The study was featured in the latest issue of the New England Journal of Medicine, and the next phase of the clinical trial will begin this year.