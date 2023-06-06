MORGANTOWN, WV (WVNS) — The U.S. News & World Report recently released a ranking that lists West Virginia University’s School of Nursing as one of the top 100 nursing schools for a master’s degree in nursing.

According to the report from U.S. News & World Report, schools were ranked by faculty resources, research activity, quality assessment, master’s program size and student selectivity. WVU School of Nursing secured the 96th spot out of the 184 schools ranked in the report.

Established in 1960, the WVU School of Nursing offers innovative academic programs to meet the demands of an ever-changing healthcare landscape in-person at five campuses, as well as online program options. The Master of Science in Nursing at WVU offers nurses with a bachelor’s degree the chance to earn a master’s degree online on a full-time or part-time basis allowing them the opportunity to balance work, family and school obligations.

“Our expert faculty are passionate about helping nurses grow their skills and knowledge in the field. This recognition is a testament to the high-quality education and training our graduate students receive at the WVU School of Nursing.” Dr. Tara Hulsey, Dean and E. Jane Martin Endowed Professor.

The WVU School of Nursing offers additional graduate level programs, including Post-MSN Certificates; Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP); DNP Nurse Anesthetist; and PhD.