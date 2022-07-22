MORGANTOWN, WV (WVNS) — Today, July 22, 2022, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) announced West Virginia University will receive a grant from NASA for the establishment of a Space Instrument Development Facility.

The grant, totaling to $800,000 was made available through a Congressionally Directed Spending request by Capito. The grant will provide the needed infrastructure to complete the facility.

“This is great news for WVU, and will serve to further increase the tradition and involvement that West Virginia has in our nation’s space exploration. WVU has established itself as a premier research institution, and the addition of a spacecraft development facility on campus will help grow the research and development capabilities in Morgantown. I’m thrilled to use my role on the Senate Appropriations Committee to deliver for WVU and increase opportunities available to our students.” Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV)