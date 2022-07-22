MORGANTOWN, WV (WVNS) — Today, July 22, 2022, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) announced West Virginia University will receive a grant from NASA for the establishment of a Space Instrument Development Facility.
The grant, totaling to $800,000 was made available through a Congressionally Directed Spending request by Capito. The grant will provide the needed infrastructure to complete the facility.
“This is great news for WVU, and will serve to further increase the tradition and involvement that West Virginia has in our nation’s space exploration. WVU has established itself as a premier research institution, and the addition of a spacecraft development facility on campus will help grow the research and development capabilities in Morgantown. I’m thrilled to use my role on the Senate Appropriations Committee to deliver for WVU and increase opportunities available to our students.”Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV)
“Thanks to Senator Capito, WVU is poised to play important roles in a variety of planned and potential future NASA missions. With this facility, WVU researchers will be able to build, test, and then fly new instruments in space – greatly expanding our potential roles in these missions. Without this resource, we simply would not be competitive for such new projects and our students would not get the experience of being able to directly build space instrumentation.”Dr. Earl Scime, Jefimenko Professor of Physics and Astronomy