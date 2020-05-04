Wyoming County Schools announce 2020 graduation plan

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A task force of students and administrators in Wyoming County have settled on a plan to honor the Class of 2020 graduates. The group is made of senior class and student council representatives from Wyoming East and Westside High Schools as well as principals, teacher sponsors and administrators.

The plan, which was approved unanimously by the Wyoming County Board of Education on May 4, involves a face-to-face ceremony with some restrictions. Westside’s graduation will be on Friday, June 26 at 7 p.m. Wyoming East Seniors will be honored on Saturday, June 27 at 7 p.m. The backup date for both schools is Sunday June 28.

“Our Class of 2020 Graduates have achieved an important milestone in their lives. Everyone within Wyoming County Schools is very proud of you and your accomplishments. You have always been important to your school and the entire Wyoming County Schools’ family Congratulations to all graduates, their families, and friends, Best wishes for continued success and happiness throughout your lives,” said Wyoming County Superintendent Deirdre Cline.

The graduation will be held on the football fields of each school. They will be closed to the public and each Senior will be allowed to have only four guests. Here is a look at the complete plan: