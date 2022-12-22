ITMANN, WV (WVNS) — The Jesse Detachment with the West Virginia State Police confirmed there are two missing runaway minors from Wyoming County on Thursday, December 22, 2022.

According to WVSP, Melvin Akers, the guardian of the two girls in question, awoke this morning, he found his 2021 Toyota Tacoma was missing along with their two children: Amber Morgan and Haley Akers. The family reportedly had dinner late Wednesday, December 21, 2022 with no negative interactions.

Haley Akers is nine years old, four foot ten inches, weighs approximately 75 pounds and has sandy brown hair with brown eyes. Amber Morgan is seventeen years old, five foot four inches, weighs approximately 150 pounds and has blonde hair with hazel eyes. They are missing along with the dark green 2021 Toyota Tacoma. The direction the girls were headed is unknown.

The West Virginia State Police has listed Akers and Morgan as missing runaways. Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to contact the West Virginia State Police at (304)682-4717.