PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — On Tuesday, December 20, 2022, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $25 million from the new Rural Surface Transportation Grant Program to the West Virginia Department of Transportation to support the Coalfields Expressway Project in Wyoming County.

The project will construct an approximately 15-mile segment of the Coalfields Expressway, from West Virginia Route 16 to the City of Mullens. Once completed, the Coalfields Expressway will be a limited access multi-lane expressway connecting I-64/I-77 at Beckley, West Virginia and US 23 in Slate, Virginia.

The project will reduce conflict points and improve safe access to driveways for residents and businesses along the route. The project includes shoulders, median strips, increased radius of roadway curvature and longer and flatter vertical curves to improve safety. The project is expected to save over 8,000 travel hours annually.

“Infrastructure investments haven’t always reached rural America, leaving far too many roads, bridges and other parts of the transportation system across our country in disrepair. Today’s announcement is one of many ways this administration is delivering the investments that rural communities have gone without for far too long, modernizing transportation, creating economic opportunity and making life better for millions of people.” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg

The program will invest a total of approximately $2 billion through 2026 for projects that improve highways, bridges, and tunnels, address highway safety, increase access to agricultural, commercial, energy, or freight facilities that support the economy, and bring flexible transit services to rural and Tribal areas.