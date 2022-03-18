MULLENS, WV (WVNS) – The Rural Appalachian Improvement League in Mullens is getting some help to improve parks and properties in the area.

AmeriCorps will be bring in teams starting in April to improve parks within the city of Mullens and to clear property and bring down dilapidated buildings along the Guyandotte River. However AmeriCorps says they are looking for local volunteers to help out.

As a non-profit organization we have very little money at the local level we have very few volunteers so it’s really good to see something happening with the help of americorps and they’ve been wonderful for us. Dewey Houck, President of R.A.I.L.

If you want to get involved with the cleanup you can visit railwv.org