BRENTON, WV (WVNS) – The community of Brenton in Wyoming County is preparing to say goodbye to a beloved restaurant.

Pizzamingo in the community of Brenton is closing it’s doors for good. Opened in 1985 by Dale Robinson the eatery has been the home for everything from supplying pizza to the area high schools, to numerous birthday parties and feeding striking workers during labor disputes.





Dale’s Granddaughter and current owner Ashley Robinson confirms to 59News that the doors will be closing on September 30th due to the rising inflation in food prices. Community members share their memories of the popular pizzeria.

“I remember when they first opened and it’s been really a landmark here in Brenton. It’s a fantastic place, good food, good people.” Terry Echard, Brenton, WV

There were three locations originally for Pizzamingo. The Pineville location closed in the 90’s and the Gilbert location in Mingo County will remain open as the final remaining Pizzamingo in the area.