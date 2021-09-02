City of Pineville kicks off Labor Day Celebration weekend

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) –Labor Day Weekend is quickly approaching and one local town is excited to celebrate once again. The City of Pineville and the Pineville Fire Department are bringing back the Pineville Labor Day Celebration with a carnival, parade, live entertainment, and fireworks. The celebration kicked off Thursday with the carnival offering rides, food, games, and live music. The parade and fireworks will be held on Labor Day.

“We’re looking forward to it. It gives people something to do and they haven’t been able to do anything for two years to do Covid,” Ellison said.



The carnival will run through Monday. For more information on concert and entertainment schedules head over to the City of Pineville’s website or Facebook page. You can also contact the City of Pineville at 304-732-6255 or the Pineville Fire Department at (304) 732-6588