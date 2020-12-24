Community comes together to remember former sheriff

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The Wyoming County community came together to honor the legacy of former sheriff C.S. Parker.

Members of the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department placed his uniform and other items from his time served in to a shadowbox. The community held a tribute Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020.

Patrick Parker is the son of C.S. Parker. He told 59News his family is thankful for the beautiful gift from the community his dad loved to serve.

“The folks that work here, they are his second family and it is almost like him coming home,” Parker said.

The sheriffs department along with the Parker family created the Sheriff C.S. Parker distinction award. Each year it will be awarded to someone who embodies everything Sheriff Parker stood for.

Captain Tommy Blankenship became the first person to receive the award Wednesday evening. The shadowbox will be displayed in the county courthouse.