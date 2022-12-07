CYCLONE, WV (WVNS) – A road in Wyoming County has closed from a fallen tree and is delaying school buses in the area.

A fallen tree on Huff Mountain has closed Country Road in Cyclone, West Virginia. According to Wyoming County Board of Education, all of the school buses moving students Westside High School and Road Branch Middle and Elementary will be delayed.

Buses containing Westside students are safe and on the road, but stuck in traffic as of 3:30 P.M. on Wednesday, December 7, 2022.

The board of education notified families of students via Facebook that some buses will be up to an hour late getting students home, and that parents or guardians are advised to pick up students, especially from Road Branch Elementary and Middle Schools.

Oceana Fire Department is on the scene and the road is expected to be open within the hour.

Once the road is fully clear, school buses will run to pick up any remaining students.

Stick with 59News as we continue to provide updates.