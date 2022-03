PINEVILLE, W.V. (WVNS) – On Friday morning, March 4, 2022, Roger Lee Ward died in an accident while driving a side-by-side in Wyoming County.

According to police, at about 10:58 a.m. Friday morning, Ward reportedly pulled out in front of a Jeep on Rt. 97 near Ramey Addition in Wyoming County. Ward was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Jeep was taken to the hospital for injuries suffered from the crash.The crash is still under investigation.