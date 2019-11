First responders rushed to the scene of an ATV accident in the Wyoming County area.

Dispatchers said a call came in around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. It happened on the Riders’ Paradise Trail. Mullens Fire Department and Jan-Care Ambulance service responded to the scene.

According to the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department, one person was life flighted from the scene. There is no word on the extent of their injuries.