WASHINGTON, DC (WVNS) – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) announced the deployment of five new AmeriCorps National Civilian Community Corps (NCCC) teams to West Virginia.

The teams will serve the West Virginia towns of Fairmont, Thomas, Mullens, Gandeeville and Elkview. These Americorps teams aim to help the state through projects including tax preparation, park and river clean-ups and rural infrastructure upgrades.

Rural Appalachian Improvement League: Mullens – The AmeriCorps NCCC will help create a Roadside/Riverside Park. They will also upgrade five separate parks alongside the Guyandotte River Water Trail. Two river access points will be built for a picnic shelter. There will be four new signs built, one mile of trail along the Guyandotte River upgraded with two bridges. The removal of one dilapidated building was also ordered.

The final project in Mullens will consist of building a new foundation to kick off the building of a new home for a family in need.

“West Virginians have a long history of lending a hand to their neighbors and supporting their communities across the Mountain State. AmeriCorps projects have made an incredible impact on our state, and I am pleased to announce these five new initiatives. The projects will support West Virginians in a variety of ways, from increasing financial literacy to creating new opportunities for outdoor recreation and more.As a proud supporter of AmeriCorps, I will continue to advocate for these programs across West Virginia.” U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV)