PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The Wyoming County Commission voted a new 911 Director to take over for current Director, Dean Meadows, when he retires in August.

Tim Ellison, former Mayor of Pineville, was voted by the County Commission on June 1, 2022, to take over the role in August once Meadows retires.

Ellison was the former Mayor of Pineville before stepping down in 2017 to pursue a promotion with Appalachian Power.

Stick With 59News For The Most Accurate Weather and News Updates!