FOUND: Deputies locate missing teen in less than 24 hours

Wyoming County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Makayla Honeycutt_1558381360754.png.jpg

OCEANA, WV (WVNS) — 3:45 p.m UPDATE — Deputies said Makayla Honeycutt was found.  They want to thank everyone who sent in tips.

ORIGINAL STORY: Deputies in Wyoming County are asking for help from the community to track down a girl who has been missing since Sunday, May 19, 2019.  They are looking for Makayla Louise Honeycutt.

Honeycutt is 15-years-old and was last seen at around 10 p.m. on Sunday.  She stands 5-feet 9-inches tall and weighs 120-pounds.  She has long brown hair and green eyes.

Investigators said she could be wiht Ricky Blake Brown in a 2014 Black Ford F150.  

Anyone with information on her location is asked to contact the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department at 304-732-6954.  Anonymous tips can also be left with Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at the organization’s website or by using the P3 Tips app on any Apple or Android device.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Tips to frying a turkey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tips to frying a turkey"

The Greenbrier Resort full of holiday fun

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Greenbrier Resort full of holiday fun"

SURPRISE SQUAD: Lucky shoppers in Wyoming County surprised with groceries

Thumbnail for the video titled "SURPRISE SQUAD: Lucky shoppers in Wyoming County surprised with groceries"

Mercer County storefronts compete for most festive displays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mercer County storefronts compete for most festive displays"

Local book store asking for new books

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local book store asking for new books"

Local Christmas trees displayed at state capitol

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local Christmas trees displayed at state capitol"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News