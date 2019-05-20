FOUND: Deputies locate missing teen in less than 24 hours

OCEANA, WV (WVNS) — 3:45 p.m UPDATE — Deputies said Makayla Honeycutt was found. They want to thank everyone who sent in tips.

ORIGINAL STORY: Deputies in Wyoming County are asking for help from the community to track down a girl who has been missing since Sunday, May 19, 2019. They are looking for Makayla Louise Honeycutt.

Honeycutt is 15-years-old and was last seen at around 10 p.m. on Sunday. She stands 5-feet 9-inches tall and weighs 120-pounds. She has long brown hair and green eyes.

Investigators said she could be wiht Ricky Blake Brown in a 2014 Black Ford F150.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to contact the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department at 304-732-6954. Anonymous tips can also be left with Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at the organization’s website or by using the P3 Tips app on any Apple or Android device.