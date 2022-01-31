Future Leaders Program raising money to help build a Gold Star Memorial in Pineville

PINEVILLE W.V. (WVNS) – A student organization at Westside High School is looking to help fund a memorial for Gold Star families.

The Future Leaders Program is raising money to help build a Gold Star Memorial in Pineville. The Gold Star Memorial Project was approved to be built in November of 2019 by the Hershel Woody Williams Memorial Foundation and Wyoming County Commission on the ground of the courthouse in Pineville. Due to the pandemic fundraising has yet to start.

To raise money to help the project the Future Leaders Program at Westside High School created a book called Stories of Sacrifice about Wyoming County Veterans. The cost of the book is $30.

“Books will be bought. You can find this on the Westside High School or four P Facebook page, but we haven’t sold any books yet. We just got this thing up and running and got our first copy of the book, so we should start getting the ball rolling here shortly.” Tanner Walls, FLP Senior

“To have these these young kids and step up and be willing to do the leg work on this and assemble it and put it together. And you know to to have a product to to showcase our veterans here in Wyoming County is absolutely just something that warms your heart.” Robbie Bailey, Chairman of the Wyoming County Gold Star Family Project

Jim Cook, FLP instructor at Westside says the link to purchase a book will soon be on the Westside FLP Facebook page.