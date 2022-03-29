MULLENS, WV (WVNS) — A new business located on Guyandotte Ave in Mullens is offering more lodging options for trail riders in the area.

Cabins on the Guyandotte is a new business in Mullens that offers new lodging suites that can house up to 9 people. The area is near the Hatfield and McCoy Trail so riders can stay in these new lodges that even has an area to lock up personal ATVs.

Owner Jeff Bean had an idea for a business to offer cabins across the river but, when Bean saw the Ford garage on the property, he went all in for the property near Mullens Opportunity Council.

For a month and a half we drove all over the Hatfield McCoy country trying to pick the spot that would work and we kept coming back to Mullens. So just great people. Everybody was great to us. You have a new four lane coming right into tow Jeff Bean, owner of Cabins on the Guyandotte

To learn more about Cabins on the Guyandotte including how to make reservations visit our website, or Cabins on the Guyandotte’s Facebook.