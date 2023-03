PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Officials with the Town of Pineville report they have made a selection for the new town mayor.

Tim Ellison, former mayor of Pineville and current Wyoming County 911 Director, has been appointed as the new mayor of Pineville. The appointment was decided after the mayor at the time, Toby Lane, changed occupation.

Ellison will be sworn in on Friday, March 31, 2023. His term will run until the 2026 election.