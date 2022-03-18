OCEANA, WV (WVNS) – There’s a new chief of police in the town of Oceana and he’s a familiar face to many.

Tyler Dunigon was named police chief this past February. Dunigon has worked for several departments in the county including the City of Mullens and the Towns of Pineville and Oceana. Dunigon also served with the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department before going to Oceana. He says first order of business is to hire more officers.

“It’s a big accomplishment. When I got into this I didn’t plan on being any type of administrator or anything but I worked hard and once the opportunity opened up I was excited for it, still excited for it.” Tyler Dunigon, Oceana Chief of Police

The job doesn’t come without sacrifice however, Dunigon resigned as the Westside’s Varsity Football Coach. Dunigon felt with the job as chief he couldn’t give his full attention to football as needed.