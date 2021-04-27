Oceana man faces drug charges in Wyoming County

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A man spotted walking by deputies in Lynco, WV is now facing multiple drug charges in Wyoming County.

On April 26, 2021 Wyoming County Sheriff’s Deputies saw Jessie James Sprouse Jr., 56, of Oceana, WV walking in the Valley Park Addition of Lynco. Once Sheriff’s Deputies began talking to Sprouse, he admitted to having Suboxone, a Schedule III controlled substance in his wallet.

Further search of Sprouse revealed a plastic bag with 11 smaller bags filled with Methamphetamine. Sprouse had $1,900 in cash on him as well.

Jessie James Sprouse Jr. was arrested for Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine and Possession of Suboxone. Sprouse was arraigned where a bond of $50,000 has been set. Mr. Sprouse is currently being held in the Southern Regional Jail.

