OCEANA, WV (WVNS) -While some pools in our area will not be opening this year due to a lifeguard shortage, one pool in Wyoming County is ready to open on time.

The pool at Gilliland Park in Oceana is set to open Memorial Day weekend. Oceana Town Councilman Chuck Shirley told 59News they have lifeguards ready for day one.

Shirley also said it takes a team effort from the town to keep the pool open every year.

“We have the people that take care of things at nighttime that come in and clean and pick up all the garbage and trash as a team, I think it’s worked out super,” said Shirley.

Shirley told 59News the plan is for the pool to stay open from next weekend until Labor Day.