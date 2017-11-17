One person dies in a fatal house fire in Wyoming County

One person has died in an early morning fatal fire in Wyoming County on November 16. 

According to a firefighter with the Oceana Volunteer Fire Department, firefighters responded to a house fire on Huff Creek road near Road Branch Elementary School Thursday morning around 1:45 a.m. They suspected someone was in the home, and later found the body.

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating.

Cyclone Volunteer Fire Department, the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office, and Oceana Volunteer Fire Department responded. 

Stay with 59 News on air and online for details on the developing story.

