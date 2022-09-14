PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – Pineville Elementary School received its service dog from the Friends With Paws initiative today, September 14, 2022.

Pineville Elementary School and Community in Schools introduced River the Service Dog to the students. River’s responsibility is to greet students as they come in each day and to comfort the students whenever they need it on a day to day basis.

West Virginia First Lady Cathy Justice was on hand for River’s debut, and says she loves to see the smile on the kids faces when they’re around the dogs.

“We’re going to do 20 dogs by this time next year. We’ve done 10 this year and hope to do 10 more next year.” West Virginia First Lady Cathy Justice

Pineville Elementary Principal Melanie Keefer says this is just another incentive for kids to get excited about school.