PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — On June 11, 2023, David Mckinley Hess was reported missing. Family members lead the Pineville Police Department to an abandoned mine in the Wyoming County area. This was where David left his ATV, at the entrance of a mine. There will be a search of the mine by the West Virginia Office of Mine Safety and Training.

David Mckinley Hess was born May 8, 1973, making him 50 years old. He has brown hair and weighs 160 pounds at 5’6″. His nickname is Jr. He was last seen at Rock View, Skin Fork in Wyoming County.

If you have seen David Mckinley Hess or have any information, please call the Pineville Police Department at 304-732-6255.